Who Got The Work

William P. Deni Jr. and J. Brugh Lower of Gibbons have stepped in to defend Biontech SE in a pending patent lawsuit, which also targets Pfiser. The action, filed April 4 in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Arbutus Pharma Corp. and Genevant Sciences, pursues claims that the defendants’ COVID-19 vaccines rely on lipid nanoparticle technologies developed by the plaintiffs for the delivery of messenger RNA. The plaintiffs are represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; Saiber LLC; and Morrison & Foerster. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:23-cv-01876, Arbutus Pharma Corp. et al v. Pfizer Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 16, 2023, 10:29 AM

