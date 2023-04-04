New Suit - Patent

Pfizer and immunotherapy company BioNTech were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of Arbutus Pharma, the inventor of ‘nanoparticle’ technology for the delivery of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) drugs to human cells, and Genevant Sciences, which licenses the technology from Arbutus. The complaint alleges that the defendants used Arbutus’ patented technology to create its COVID-19 vaccines, amassing tens of billions of dollars in revenue without compensating the plaintiffs. The plaintiffs are represented by Saiber LLC, Morrison & Foerster and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01876, Arbutus Pharma Corp. et al v. Pfizer Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 04, 2023, 10:17 AM

Arbutus Pharma Corp.

Genevant Sciences Gmbh

Saiber

Pfizer Inc.

Biontech SE

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims