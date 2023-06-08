New Suit - Securities Class Action

Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Brody & Agnello; and Glancy Prongay & Murray filed a securities class action on Thursday in New Jersey District Court against Tingo Group, a holding company focused on financial technology and agri-fintech, and certain executives. The suit pursues claims that the defendants misled shareholders about the company’s financials and operations using fabricated data and photoshopped images. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03151, Arbour v. Tingo Group, Inc. et al.

Fintech

June 08, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Arbour

Plaintiffs

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

Darren Mercer

Dozy Mmobuosi

Kevin Chen

Tingo Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws