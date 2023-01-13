Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Friday removed a hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's America to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Gulf Coast Claims Advisors on behalf of Prime Roofing and Restoration. The case is 2:23-cv-00192, Arbors on the Lake 2018, LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London, Severally Subscribing to Certificate Number Amr-72407.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 6:10 PM