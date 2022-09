New Suit - Contract

Burns & Levinson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Arboretum Silverleaf Income Fund and ACF Credit Program. The suit takes aim at Jeff Katofsky and the SKG Family Trust over an alleged loan default. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07522, Arboretum Silverleaf Income Fund LP et al. v. Katofsky et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 02, 2022, 5:31 PM