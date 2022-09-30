Arbitration Shop Three Crowns Taps DC Partner as First CEO |...

News From Law.com

Global arbitration law firm Three Crowns has appointed Washington-based Hugh Carlson as its first CEO. Carlson has been with the firm since 2014, the year it was founded by former Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partner Constantine Partasides and former Covington & Burling partner Gaetan Verhoosel. He joined the firm after almost three years as an associate at Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy in D.C. Carlson was part of a team which secured for ConocoPhillips multi-billion-dollar victory over Venezuela's State-owned oil company.

September 30, 2022, 12:30 PM