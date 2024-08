News From Law.com

Maryland U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman ruled the National Marine Fisheries Service's 2020 Biological Opinion violates the Administrative Procedure Act and Endangered Species Act in an 84-page memorandum opinion rejecting numerous arguments made by Hogan Lovells, King & Spalding, Holland & Hart and Stoel Rives on behalf of intervening defendants, including Chevron USA and the American Petroleum Institute.

Energy

August 30, 2024, 4:46 PM