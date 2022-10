Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sonesta International Hotels to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Anthony Law Group on behalf of Paul Arbis, who was allegedly held hostage by an assailant posing as a front desk worker at the defendant's Sonesta Emeryville hotel near Oakland, California. The case is 4:22-cv-05863, Arbis v. Sonesta International Hotels Corp. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 07, 2022, 4:37 PM