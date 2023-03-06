New Suit - Product Liability

SolarEdge Technologies, a global solar energy company based in Israel, and other defendants were sued Monday in Massachusetts District Court over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty solar panel system. The lawsuit was filed by Gargiulo/Rudnick LLP on behalf of Arbella Protection Insurance, as subrogee of Roberta Colasanti and John McIlveen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10508, Arbella Protection Insurance Company v. ReVision Energy, Inc. et al.

Renewable Energy

March 06, 2023, 5:06 PM