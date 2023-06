New Suit - Product Liability

Amphenol, Tesla and Solar City were sued Thursday in Massachusetts District Court over fire damage arising from an allegedly defective solar panel system. The court action was filed by Gargiulo/Rudnick on behalf of Arbella Protection Insurance Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11296, Arbella Protection Insurance Co. et al v. Solar City Corporation et al.

Automotive

June 08, 2023, 2:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Arbella Protection Insurance Co.

Helen Littig

Kevin Littig

Plaintiffs

Gargiulo Rudnick

defendants

Amphenol Corporation

Tesla, Inc.

Solar City Corporation

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product