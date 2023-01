Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser removed a product liability lawsuit against Samsung Electronics to Massachusetts District Court on Thursday. The complaint, over property damage arising from an allegedly leaky fridge, was filed by Bolden & Bonfiglio on behalf of Arbella Mutual Insurance Co., as subrogee of Kristopher Borkowski. The case is 1:23-cv-10022, Arbella Mutual Insurance Co. v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.