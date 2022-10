Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barton Gilman LLP on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, alleging fire damage due to a defective hoverboard, was filed by Boyle Shaughnessy Law on behalf of Arbella Insurance as subrogee of Gina Hall. The case is 1:22-cv-11835, Arbella Insurance Company v. Walmart Inc.