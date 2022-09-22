Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against MAC Cosmetics to California Eastern District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of Yilenia Arauz, a MAC employee who worked inside a Macy's store and recorded video footage of a robbery in the perfume department. The plaintiff alleges that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for sharing the video footage with a Dillard's employee across the street, causing the video to go viral. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Jerome A. Clay. The case is 2:22-cv-01663, Arauz v. MAC Cosmetics Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 22, 2022, 3:04 PM