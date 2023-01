New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealth Group was sued Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, pertaining to alleged unpaid invoices for medical services rendered, was filed by Williams Wollitz Hakakian PC on behalf of Arash Moradzadeh M.D. Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00208, Arash Moradzadeh M.D. Inc. v. United Healthcare Services, Inc. et al.