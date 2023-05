Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Life Insurance and EXL Service.com LLC to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, pertaining to unpaid medical bills for services rendered, was filed by Callagy Law on behalf of Dr. Rae Aranas. The case is 3:23-cv-02576, Aranas, MD v. Aetna Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

May 11, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Rae Aranas, MD

Plaintiffs

Callagy Law, PC

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

Exlservice.Com, LLC

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract