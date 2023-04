Removed To Federal Court

Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Jacksons Food Stores Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Ferraro Vega Employment Lawyers, alleges that, among other labor law violations, the food store failed to pay overtime wages or provide meal breaks. The case is 3:23-cv-00665, Aramburo v. Jacksons Food Stores, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 13, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesus Aramburo

Plaintiffs

Ferraro Vega Employment Lawyers, Inc.

defendants

Does 1 through 50

Jacksons Food Stores, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches