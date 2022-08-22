New Suit - Copyright

Susman Godfrey filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Washington Western District Court against PMI Worldwide, the parent company of Stanley Thermos. The suit pursues claims on behalf of commercial photographer Connie Aramaki, who accuses the defendant of continuing to use marketing images beyond expiration of a three-year license agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01167, Aramaki v. Pmi Worldwide Holdings, LLC dba Stanley.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 22, 2022, 2:58 PM