New Suit - Personal Injury

Loyola University Chicago was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Fegan Scott LLC and the Law Office of Darren Wolf on behalf of a student who challenges the defendant's conclusion that her sexual assault allegations were unfounded. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02772, Aragon v. Loyola University Chicago.

Education

May 03, 2023, 2:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Fernanda Aragon

Fegan Scott, LLC

defendants

Loyola University Chicago

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims