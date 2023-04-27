Counsel at Riley, Keller, Alderete, & Gonzales on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Farmers Direct Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Safeco Insurance Co. of America to New Mexico District Court. The complaint, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Keller & Keller on behalf of Isaac Aragon. The case is 1:23-cv-00359, Aragon v. Farmers Direct Property and Casualty Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
April 27, 2023, 5:35 AM