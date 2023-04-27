Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Riley, Keller, Alderete, & Gonzales on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Farmers Direct Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Safeco Insurance Co. of America to New Mexico District Court. The complaint, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Keller & Keller on behalf of Isaac Aragon. The case is 1:23-cv-00359, Aragon v. Farmers Direct Property and Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 5:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Isaac Aragon

defendants

Metropolitan Direct Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Farmers Direct Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Farmers Property and Casualty Insurance Company

MetLife Auto and Home

Safeco Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Riley / Keller / Alderete / Gonzales

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute