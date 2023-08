Who Got The Work

Neil McNabnay of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Rove Concepts Ltd. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The court action was filed June 26 in Texas Eastern District Court by Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of AR Design Innovations LLC. The complaint asserts a patent for a system for three-dimensional interior design. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00310, AR Design Innovations LLC v. Rove Concepts Ltd.

Texas

August 14, 2023, 11:25 AM

Plaintiffs

AR Design Innovations LLC

Plaintiffs

Rozier Hardt Mcdonough PLLC

defendants

Rove Concepts Ltd.

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims