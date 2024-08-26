Who Got The Work

Venable partners Jeffri A. Kaminski and Sarah S. Brooks have stepped in as defense counsel to Room and Board Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed July 11 in California Central District Court by Rozier Hardt McDonough PLLC on behalf of AR Design Innovations, asserts a single patent related to a three dimensional interior design system. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, is 2:24-cv-05868, AR Design Innovations LLC v. Room and Board, Inc.

Technology

August 26, 2024, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

AR Design Innovations LLC

Plaintiffs

Rozier Hardt Mcdonough PLLC

Defendants

Room & Board, Inc.

Room and Board, Inc.

defendant counsels

Venable

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims