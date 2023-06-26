New Suit

Travelers, Liberty Mutual and other defendants were hit with an insurance lawsuit Monday in Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Hayes & Newman on behalf of Aquatic Resource Center LLC, seeks coverage for two alleged breached bond agreements with third party PCL Construction Services regarding its failure to de-water a construction site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-16451, Aquatic Resource Center LLC v. Federal Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 26, 2023, 7:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Aquatic Resource Center, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hayes & Newman Pl - Orlando Fl

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, a Nebraska Company

Travelers Casualty And Surety Co Of America

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute