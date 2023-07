New Suit - Contract

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie and Lathrop GPM filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Nevada District Court on behalf of United Aqua Group. The suit pursues claims against Dutch Barn Landscaping and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01132, Aquatech Corporation dba United Aqua Group v. Dutch Barn dba Dutch Barn Landscaping et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 19, 2023, 7:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Aquatech Corporation dba United Aqua Group

Plaintiffs

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

defendants

Courtney Schild

Dutch Barn dba Dutch Barn Landscaping

Theresa Schild

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract