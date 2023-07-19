New Suit - Contract

Aquatech Corp. d/b/a United Aqua Group filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Aquaworks Construction, Randy Wilmeth and Kim Hollenbeck on Wednesday in Nevada District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for goods under a membership agreement, was brought by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie and Lathrop GPM. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01131, Aquatech Corp. v. Aquaworks Construction Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 19, 2023, 7:43 PM

Aquatech Corporation

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

Aquaworks Construction Inc.

Kim Hollenbeck

Randy Wilmeth

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract