Who Got The Work

Robert M. Kort of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie has entered an appearance for Environmental Fluids Incorporated in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in Arizona District Court by Papetti Samuels Weiss McKirgan on behalf of Aquaquim SA de CV and Surfamex SA de CV., accuses the defendant of failing to pay over $700,000 for chemical manufacturing services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi, is 2:22-cv-01576, Aquaquim SA de CV et al v. Environmental Fluids Incorporated.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 31, 2022, 7:32 AM