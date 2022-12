New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal on behalf of Sami Aqqad, who claims Chase has wrongfully withheld nearly $700,000 in funds in breach of a deposit contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02674, Aqqad v. JP Morgan Chase Bank NA.