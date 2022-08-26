New Suit

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed an interpleader lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Middle District Court on behalf of Aptim Environmental & Infrastructure and Jonathon Hunt. The suit brings claims against Recovery Finance Limited and other defendants to determine the rightful recipient(s) of an arbitration award. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00590, Aptim Environmental & Infrastructure, LLC et al v. Allco, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 26, 2022, 7:16 AM