Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Blank Rome on Wednesday removed a lawsuit concerning real property against Gulfton Area Municipal Management District to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of unlawfully collecting assessments, was filed by attorneys Tom Sanders and Steven Poock on behalf of APT Villa Contento and APTFP LLC. The case is 4:22-cv-02865, APTFP LLC et al v. Gulfton Area Municipal Management District.

Real Estate

August 24, 2022, 1:04 PM