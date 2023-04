Who Got The Work

Partner Andrew F. Pisanelli of Milber, Makris, Plousadis & Seiden has entered an appearance for 73 West LLC and Pearl Realty Management LLC in a pending trip-and-fall lawsuit. The suit was filed Feb. 22 in New York Southern District Court by Stadtmauer & Associates on behalf of Micol Apruzzese. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:23-cv-01458, Apruzzese v. Louis Vuitton North America, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

April 08, 2023, 2:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Micol Apruzzese

Plaintiffs

Stadtmauer & Associates

defendants

73 West LLC

Louis Vuitton North America, Inc.

Pearl Realty Management LLC

defendant counsels

Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims