New Suit - Employment

McDermott Will & Emery filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Aprio LLP. The complaint brings claims against Arkadiy Rozental for failing to make monthly payments in connection with an executed confidential separation agreement and general release. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03589, Aprio, LLP v. Rozental.

Georgia

September 08, 2022, 4:59 AM