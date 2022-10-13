Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Boeing to Illinois Northern District Court for wrongful death claims arising from Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, which crashed into the Java Sea in Jan. 2021, resulting in 62 fatalities. The suit was filed by the Carmen D. Caruso Law Firm on behalf of the estates of over a dozen decedents in the crash. The court action contends Boeing was aware of issues with the automatic throttle computer in the 737-500 airplane, resulting in unequal thrust. The case is 1:22-cv-05609, Aprillia v. The Boeing Company, a Delaware Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

October 13, 2022, 4:09 PM