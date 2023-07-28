APPROVED: $103M Settlement Means $18K Payout for Some Househ...

News From Law.com

A federal judge has approved a $103 million class action settlement brought on behalf of people living near a Carteret, New Jersey, smelter plant that emitted heavy metals into the air. The case involved attorneys from New York, Houston, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. About 840 homeowners have opted to receive $18,000 per household in compensation for reduced property values caused by pollution from the former United States Metal Refinery smelter under the settlement terms.

July 28, 2023, 2:16 PM

