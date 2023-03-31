New Suit - Contract

Meta Platforms was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Nassiri & Jung and MoloLamken on behalf of AppQuantum Publishing, a mobile games company that entered a contract to publish games on Meta’s platforms. The suit pursues claims that Meta revoked the plaintiff’s platform access based on a mistaken belief that the plaintiff was scraping data from Meta’s platforms via a third party. According to the complaint, the alleged breach of contract cost the plaintiff millions of dollars. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01539, AppQuantum Publishing Ltd. v. Meta Platforms, Inc. formerly known as Facebook, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 31, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract