Who Got The Work

Jacob M. Heath and Melissa Levin of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have entered appearances for Facebook in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed March 31 in California Northern District Court by Nassiri & Jung and MoloLamken on behalf of AppQuantum Publishing, a mobile games company that entered a contract to publish games on Meta’s platforms. The suit contends that Meta revoked the plaintiff’s platform access based on a mistaken belief that the plaintiff was scraping data from its platforms via a third party. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William Alsup, is 3:23-cv-01539, AppQuantum Publishing Ltd. v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

May 15, 2023, 7:41 AM

Plaintiffs

AppQuantum Publishing Ltd.

Plaintiffs

MoloLamken

Nassiri & Jung LLP

defendants

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Meta Platforms, Inc. formerly known as Facebook, Inc.

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract