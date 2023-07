News From Law.com

After 14 years of service to the Clayton County Juvenile Court in Georgia, Chief Judge Deitra Burney-Butler has been booted from the bench. Burney-Butler's appointment had been set to renew on July 1. But in the final hours of June 30, Clayton Judicial Circuit administrators rescinded their extension of Butler's four-year term amid "concerns about her ability to serve in the capacity as a judge."

Georgia

July 11, 2023, 1:28 PM

