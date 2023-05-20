Who Got The Work

April Boyer, Jonathan B. Morton, and Claudia Marina Velasquez from K&L Gates have stepped in to defend TBG Tech Co. and Johannes Floe in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed April 4 in Florida Southern District Court by Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick and Walker Gressette & Linton on behalf of Applya Corp., a provider of healthcare products and services to critical industries. The suit seeks to recover over $2 million from the defendants for allegedly falsely claiming that they could deliver shipments of COVID-19 personal protective equipment to the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles, is 1:23-cv-21290, Applya Corporation v. Tbg Tech Co. LLC et al.

May 20, 2023, 9:57 AM

