New Suit - Contract

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick and Walker Gressette & Linton filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Applya Corp., a provider of healthcare products and services to critical industries. The suit seeks to recover over $2 million from defendants TBG Tech Co. and Johannes Floe. The complaint alleges that the defendants falsely claimed that they could deliver shipments of COVID-19 personal protective equipment to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21290, Applya Corporation v. Tbg Tech Co. LLC et al.

Wholesalers

April 04, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Applya Corporation

Plaintiffs

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

defendants

Johannes Floe

Tbg Tech Co. LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract