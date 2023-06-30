New Suit - Trade Secrets

Baker & Hostetler filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Knox Oil Field Supply. The complaint, which pursues claims against Knox Oil's former employee Harvey Hale and his new employer Cowboy Pump & Supply, accuses Hale of misappropriating business operations, technologies and other trade secret information to solicit Knox customers and clients while working for a direct competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00036, Applied US Energy, Inc. dba Knox Oil Field Supply v. Hale et al.

Energy

June 30, 2023, 5:53 PM

Applied US Energy, Inc. dba Knox Oil Field Supply

Baker & Hostetler

CP&S, Inc. dba Cowboy Pump & Supply

Harvey Hale

nature of claim: 880/