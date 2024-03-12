Who Got The Work

Nicola A. Pisano, Scott Penner and Regis C. Worley Jr. from Eversheds Sutherland have stepped in as defense counsel to Cambridge Industries USA in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 20 in California Northern District Court by Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin on behalf of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., a fiber optic cable manufacturing company, asserts eight patents related to optical transceiver modules. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:24-cv-01010, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. v. Cambridge Industries USA, Inc.

Telecommunications

March 12, 2024, 10:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Weintraub Tobin Chediak

defendants

Cambridge Industries USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Eversheds Sutherland

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims