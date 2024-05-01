Emily Haas of Michael Best & Friedrich has entered an appearance for Erlab in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 5 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of Applied Medical Technologies and Mystaire, accuses the defendant of advertising and selling products with the plaintiffs' 'AirClean' and 'Mystaire' marks without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, is 5:24-cv-00140, Applied Medical Technologies v. Erlab, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 01, 2024, 9:28 AM