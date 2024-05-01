Who Got The Work

Emily Haas of Michael Best & Friedrich has entered an appearance for Erlab in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 5 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of Applied Medical Technologies and Mystaire, accuses the defendant of advertising and selling products with the plaintiffs' 'AirClean' and 'Mystaire' marks without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, is 5:24-cv-00140, Applied Medical Technologies v. Erlab, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2024, 9:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Applied Medical Technologies d/b/a Airclean Systems

Applied Medical Technologies, Inc.

Mystaire, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Erlab, Inc.

defendant counsels

Michael Best & Friedrich

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims