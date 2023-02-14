New Suit - Antitrust

Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, was slapped with an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear on behalf of Applied Medical Resources, accuses Medtronic of attempting to monopolize the market for advanced bipolar devices through exclusive dealing and anticompetitive bundling agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00268, Applied Medical Resources Corp. v. Medtronic Inc.

Health Care

February 14, 2023, 5:13 PM