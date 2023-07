New Suit - Contract

Jones Day filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Applied Medical Distribution Corp. The complaint, seeking to recover nearly $600,000 for an alleged breached purchase agreement, pursues claims against Steward Health Care System. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01495, Applied Medical Distribution Corporation v. Steward Health Care System LLC.

Health Care

July 06, 2023, 5:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Applied Medical Distribution Corporation

Plaintiffs

Jones Day

defendants

Steward Health Care System LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract