The pass rate for individuals taking the July Georgia Bar Examination was nearly one percentage point higher than the rate for the July 2021 exam, the Georgia Board of Bar Examiners announced after releasing the final scores to applicants. According to a news release, the pass rate was 65.2% for July 2022, up from 64.4% in July 2021. Of the 1,101 July 2022 applicants examined by the board, 718 passed the exam by getting a score of at least 270.

Georgia

October 21, 2022, 3:46 PM