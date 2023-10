News From Law.com

The pass rate for individuals taking the July Georgia Bar Examination was nearly five percentage points higher than the rate for the July 2022 exam, the Georgia Board of Bar Examiners announced after releasing the final scores to applicants Friday. According to a news release, the pass rate was 69.8% for July 2023, up from 65.2% in July 2022 and the highest pass rate since July 2014's 73.7%.

October 13, 2023, 5:18 PM

