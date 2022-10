New Suit - Product Liability

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed a product liability lawsuit Friday in Maryland District Court targeting Browning Arms Co. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff claiming 'catastrophic' facial and bodily injuries from a defective Winchester rifle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02794, Appler.

Maryland

October 28, 2022, 7:26 PM