Who Got The Work

James C. Worthen of Hall & Evans has entered an appearance for Walgreen Company Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, filed June 27 in Wyoming District Court by Rhodes Law Firm on behalf of Cherisa Applehunt, as next friend of A.A., a minor, accuses Walgreens of negligently filling a prescription for an exorbitant amount of Zantac used to treat A.A.'s GERD. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kelly H. Rankin, is 2:22-cv-00138, Applehunt v Walgreen Company Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 11, 2022, 7:26 AM