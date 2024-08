News From Law.com

Apple was hit with a first-of-its-kind class action aimed at its AppleCare+ subscription service, which contends that it knowingly continued to charge class members monthly AppleCare+ fees associated with devices they no longer owned. The complaint alleges breach of contract, unjust enrichment and violations of California's Unfair Competition Law and its Consumer Legal Remedies Act.

Technology

August 27, 2024, 9:29 AM