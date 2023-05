News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily takes a look at the sanctions fight brewing between Apple and Arendi, a company it previously paid to settle patent claims. Apple filed a motion for sanctions against Arendi, its lawyers at Susman Godfrey and an expert witness who testified in Arendi's recent patent infringement trial against Google claiming they violated a protective order in the Apple case by airing the settlement amount during the Google trial.

Technology

May 08, 2023, 7:30 AM

