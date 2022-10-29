New Suit - Trademark

Apple filed a trademark lawsuit against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and its Director Kathi Vidal on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Kirkland & Ellis and Blankingship & Keith, centers on USPTO's refusal to register Apple’s 'Smart Keyboard' mark for on the basis of 'genericness.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01231, Apple Inc. v. United States Patent and Trademark Office et al.

Technology

October 29, 2022, 2:25 PM