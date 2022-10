New Suit - Patent

Apple sued Masimo Corp. and Sound United Thursday in Delaware District Court over patent infringement claims. The case, brought by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Desmarais LLP, asserts that the defendants' Masimo W1 smart watch infringes patents connected to the Apple Watch. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01377, Apple Inc. v. Masimo Corporation et al.